Forum urges Supreme Court, NJC  to wade into Plateau judgement 

The Forum of Former Youth Leaders (Veterans) in Plateau has urged the Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to wade into the legal precedence against the legislators in the state.

The Court of Appeal sitting Abuja nullified the election of three National Assembly members from Plateau State.

The three were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Yakubu Itse, leader of the group, who briefed newsmen on Monday in Jos, said that the judgments have created uncertainties, fears, doubts and apprehension in the State’s political landscape.

Itse reminded the Supreme Court that justice was not a gift to be allocated to anyone the court desires but it must be in tandem with the will of the people in order to guarantee peace, justice and equity.

The leader said that the law was clear and unequivocal about the key issues under contention.

According to him, the alleged claim of non-compliance to Justice Gang’s judgement who ordered the Plateau PDP to conduct a repeat congress was complied with when the party held a fresh congress on September 25, 2021.

He added: “The court as an umpire, must be able to see that what is more important at this point is the issue of locus standi, legitimacy, popularity and aftermath of any further decision than legal sophistication.

“The Plateau and its people are peace-loving.

“The people have expressed their choices in the legitimate ballots. It is on record that PDP was returned elected both at the state and federal legislative levels.

“PDP got two out of the three senators, six House of Representatives members out of eight, 16 House of Assembly members of 24 and the governorship seat.

“The NJC should take urgent steps to address the lack of morality and justice in the judicial system, particularly the Court of Appeal in Abuja.”