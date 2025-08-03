Forum threatens boycott of Bago’s activities

The Arewa Broadcast Media Practitioners Forum (ABMPF), has threatened to boycott all Gov. Umar Bago’s official activities if he continues to undermine the freedom of the press operating in Niger.

The Chairman of the forum, Alhaji Abdullahi Yelwa, made the threat in a statement after his meeting with the CEO of Badeggi FM on Sunday in Minna.

He said, “I spoke this morning with Mohammed Badeggi, the CEO of the station, who confirmed to me that the station is fully operational in spite of the Governor’s illegal orders to close it down.

“The governor deployed the use of state machinery to further harass the station and stop it from carrying out its constitutionally guaranteed duties.”

Yelwa expressed appreciation for the steadfastness and professionalism of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), in declining the illegal orders of the governor.

He equally commended the courage of the Minister of information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, for reminding the state government that it had no authority whatsoever to regulate an NBC- licenced radio or television station.

Yelws added: “We, therefore, urge the governor to call on his people to order, failing which we may be forced to direct the members of our forum in the state to boycott all future activities of the government.

“In this period of insecurity and hardship, those in authority should learn to be more tolerant and accommodating of alternative views and to remember that they are in authority not for themselves but for the people.

“Time has come for our leaders to develop new attitudes in their engagement with the press.

“The media is not an enemy, but only the mirror for the society to see itself.

“The attitude of our leaders where the Lagos-Ibadan axis of the Nigerian press is given preeminence over local media should stop henceforth.”

He stated that billions of Naira were being spent annually by Northern Governors in patronising South-West media while indigenous local Northern media were left to die.

Yelws added, “Those that persevered, the likes of Badeggi FM are being threatened on daily basis with closure.

“We, therefore, call on all member stations facing harassment and intimidations from any authority

to furnish our secretariat with details for a collective action to stop the unhealthy practice.”

