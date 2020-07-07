Arewa Journalists Forum on Tuesday in Abuja conferred an award of excellence for outstanding success on the Acting Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Alhaji Biola Lawal.

The Chairman of the Association, Hassan Galadima, said the award was in recognition of the contribution of the Acting MD and the agency toward the growth of democracy, good governance and service to humanity.

Galadima said what the leadership of the agency was doing was in tandem with the aim of the forum, which is to promote democracy and good governance.

He said: “We are here to identify with the good works of NAN, as we are partners in progress.

“We know the good work you are doing as an individual and the staff of the agency in general.”

Also speaking, the Secretary of the forum, Abraham Sule, said the forum came to identify with the remarkable outstanding success of Lawal and the agency.

According to him, Lawal has brought his professional acumen to bear in the media industry to have attained the high level of success.

Sule said: “Your record of success as a young reporter, covering Nigeria and beyond, you also covered ECOMOG operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone and excelled tremendously.

“We are here to identify with your success.

“We want you and the agency to partner with us because NAN is a flagship of media industry in Nigeria and Africa.

“We want to salute the professionalism of NAN as a media agency, and the high quality of leadership and editorial content that is daily churned out to other media organisations.”

According to Sule: “NAN is a trade mark when it comes to journalism and NAN is number one.

“The crop of reporters working in NAN always show enviable professional qualities whenever on assignment.

“We are here on behalf of the over 5,000 members and some members of our trustees to confer on you the award of excellence, which you rightly deserved.”

Responding, the Acting MD, who appreciated the award, said NAN had contributed to the growth of democracy, good governance through the media industry and service to humanity.

He said the agency had always encouraged the practice of journalism with all sincerity because “the system gives us room to growth without restriction.

“NAN is a nice place to work and practice the profession with all sincerity of purpose because the system in NAN enables you to grow.

“Many people think that because we are government agency, NAN is restricted.

“The agency is not restricted and we have freedom to report objectively.

“The government gives us so much freedom that sometimes the stories that many private media are afraid of NAN publishes them.

“The example is that of late Ken Saro Wiwa case.

“NAN broke the news; we enjoy the freedom to practice professional journalism in NAN.

“The agency is a place that if you love the profession, NAN gives you the room to operate.”

According to Lawal, NAN has contributed to the growth of journalism and democracy in Nigeria, adding: “There are lots of big names we hear from here, and there was a time that more than four or five people from NAN were commissioners in different states at different times.

“Some of our staff are on secondment to different MDAs.

“We are contributing to the growth of the nation through this and that NAN has a lot of things to offer.”

Lawal also called on the media to work together to make journalism reach a greater height in the country.

He said: “As part of our contribution to the fight against COVID-19, we have produced jingles with support of the Ministry of Information, freely distributed to broadcast stations in the country as part of our contribution in the fight against the pandemic.