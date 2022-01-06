Forum condoles with Kano over death of Bashir Tofa, two others

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has commiserated with Kano State over death of former presidential candidate, National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Tofa and two others.

The two others are Sarkin Bai, Muktar Adnan, who was a man of honour, and a foremost medical practitioner, Dr Ibrahim Datti, both died recently.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Hassan Fagge, on Thursday in Kano.

The convener of the forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, said they were in Kano Government House to deliver their condolence on the death of some elder statesmen from the state who died recently.

Represented by the Wazirin Bauchi, Alhaji Muhammad Kirfi, who led the delegation, Abdullahi said that they were at the government house to condole with the governor over the death of their three illustrious sons.

“Sarkin Bai was a father to us, Dr Datti Ahmad was very active in all our activities while Tofa’s foresightedness reflected on the defence of values.

“These great personalities have contributed a lot to the development of Northern Nigeria and the entire country.

“We are saddened by the death of these great men who have contributed and impacted immensely in the development of humanity.

“We will continue to pray to Almighty Allah to forgive and accept their good deeds and also grant them Jannatul Firdaus and also give the state and their families, the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Ango also expressed appreciation to the state government for the reception accorded to them.

Responding, Kano state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, represented by his Deputy , Nasiru Gawuna, expressed appreciation to the forum for condoling with the state at these moment of grief.

“Indeed, we have lost some elders who selflessly have contributed to the growth and progress of the state,” he added.

He also prayed for them to get eternal rest.

The deputy governor also received high powered delegation from Borno, led by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly , Alhaji Abdulkarim Lawan.

Lawan who represented Gov. Babagana Zulum, described late Tofa as a patriotic Nigerian, rare breed politician and a man of integrity who contributed invaluably to the development of Kano state and Borno respectively.

According to him, the death of Tofa affects not only the two states but the entire country due to his contribution toward strengthening of values and democratic ideals.