The Concerned Edo Citizens Forum, a socio-political forum, on Wednesday in Benin condemned the hijack of the #EndSARS peaceful protests in Edo by hoodlums.

Convener of the forum, Roy Oribhabor, also condemned the wanton destruction that characterised the protest.

“The forum sympathises with those who lost their beloved ones, friends and family members,’’ he said in a statement.

“CECF prays to God to accept the souls of the departed persons. They are indeed our heroes,’’ he added.

Oribhabor also commended the Edo State government for its prompt action to stop the destruction of lives and properties, but called on it to review the curfew it imposed on the state.

“As critical stakeholders, we hereby appeal to the state government to review the imposition of the curfew on the state.

“This is because the curfew has further aggravated the agonies of the people of Edo whose sources of livelihood had been affected by the decision,’’ he stated.

Oribhabor stated also that the CECF condemned in strong terms the massacre that happened in Lekki, Lagos State on Tuesday.

“We call on all Nigerians to condemn the killings and insist that the incident must be investigated and culprits made to face the law.

“We also call on youths to maintain the peace and put the protest on hold to allow further discussion, negotiations and dialogue and to allow government to address the fundamental issues raised, he stated.