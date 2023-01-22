Forum calls for establishment of Shariah Court in Oyo

The Elders Consultative Forum of Supreme Council for Shariah, Oyo State, chapter, has called on Oyo State Government to establish Shariah Court in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Shariah is a divine rules and regulations that bind all aspects of Muslim lives, regulates their affairs in relationship with Allah and other human beings.

The Chairman of the forum, Alhaji Lasun Sanusi (SAN), made the call on Sunday at a seminar for Independent Shariah Court Judges in Ibadan.

Sanusi said that the practice of Shariah would reduce criminality, promote good governance and peacefully environment.

He said that there had been an Independent Shariah panel in the state established by some Muslims to create an avenue for entertainment of cases or settlement of disputes among Muslims in accordance with Islam Law (Shariah).

Sanusi said that the Independent Shariah panel required government recognition through the establishment of shariah court so that its verdicts could be backed by law and adhere to by parties.

The forum chairman said that the Constitution of Nigeria already recognised freedom of religion, adding Muslims are entitle to operate within the parameter of Islamic Law.

“Our demand is that whatever Islamic religion entails should be given to us so that Muslims will know they have right to practice their religion in accordance with Section 38 of the Nigeria Constitution.

“Shariah is not all about killing as erroneously believed by some individuals and is not binding on non-Muslims,” he said.

The chairman said that sharing property, divorce and other aspect of Muslim lives should be in accordance with Islamic Law.

According to him, government has not facilitated the working of these rights which are already in the Constitution.

He called on the state government to establish Shariah Court since it has established Customary Court.

In his lecture, Justice Tajudeen AbdulGaniyu, Justice Customary Court of Appeal in Oyo State, said that Shariah Panel should be seen as a temporary measure while the ultimate goal was the creation of Shariah Court.

AbdulGaniyu urged all strata of Muslim Community to increase efforts and peacefully demand for the creation of Shariah Court in the state.

The judge said that the performance of the panel in the last 20 years had showed that most of the cases handled by them were unresolved or withdrawn, an indication of lack of power of enforcement by the panel.

Also, Justice Abdur-Raheem Sayi, a Judge, Shariah Court of Appeal in Kwara, called for fairness in the decision of the panel and more awareness about it functionality.

In his remarks, Shelkh Ahmad Olawale, the President, Shariah Panel, Oyo State, decried non-recognition of most of the panel decisions.

Olawale called on the stakeholders to support the panel so that its decision could be recognised by law and adhered to by parties.