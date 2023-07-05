Forum calls for creation of Nigerian Diaspora Affairs Ministry

828 828

The Nigerian Diaspora Forum, a coalition of Nigerian professionals plying their trades in foreign countries, has called for creation of a Ministry of Diaspora Affairs.

Prof. Mondy Gold, President, NDF, made the call in a statement issued on Tuesday in Yenegoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

He said that the positions were canvassed by participants in an International Conference on Economic Democracy in Nigeria, held in the United States of America on June 24.

According to him, the conference had as speakers Kanu Agabi, (SAN), former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; and Princess Amina Zakari, former Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Other speakers included Dr. Godknows Igali, former Nigerian Ambassador to the Scandinavian countries; and Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum and a former Secretary of INEC.

Gold said the Conference insisted that only credible elections could guarantee good governance and ensure sustainable unity as well as economic democracy.

According to the statement, there were robust discussions on such issues as the vision of the founding fathers of Nigeria, the 2023 elections, the unity of Nigeria and nation building.

He said: “Many participants noted the need to address corruption, insecurity and the question of the restructuring of the country.

“The conference, amongst other things, also recommended the creation of a special ministry for the Nigerian Diaspora, to be known as the Ministry of Nigerian Diaspora Affairs.”

Gold said that to lessen the country’s growing wealth gap, there was the need to allow all areas an equal opportunity to own, manage, and benefit from their productive capital or natural resources.