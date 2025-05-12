‘Fornication is not a sin,’ Falz sparks online debate over premarital sex

Nigerian rapper and actor, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has stirred widespread argument on social media after asserting that fornication is not a sin.

Falz, the son of renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, made the assertion on Sunday via his official X handle, where he simply posted: “Fornication is not a sin.”

The terse statement quickly gained traction and ignited a flurry of reactions online, dividing users into opposing camps.

While some defended the statement, others strongly condemned it, citing religious doctrine and moral concerns.

A user, VeryJules, offered a contextual defence saying, “He’s not chasing clout. Some group of Christian thinkers believe that two consenting individuals engaging in this behavior cannot be considered as sinners. They argue that it is the law of OT not NT they also say it is a man made law in this case, PAUL’S law in NT not divine. Run away from them ooh FORNICATION is a sin.”

An X user, @mrwrongbutright, expressed surprise, writing, “I’m shocked to see this kind of tweet from a lawyer himself. May God have mercy.”

@SirFega sarcastically commented, “Adultery is not a sin.”

Another user, @ItzGracie, countered Falz’s claim by referencing the Bible, stating, “It’s a sin. Galatians 5 vs 19.”

LucasMolade said, “Remove Christian from the name. Christian means Christ-like, and Christ didn’t think like this.”

BintDija wrote, “No wonder you no gree marry.”

Silvah101 said, “Most of y’all are just certified hypocrites. You’re out here condemning this tweet yet you indulge in it.”

Technnick wrote, “Sin is for religious people, and fornication to them is a sin. Fornication is a legal act in our country. Leave sin for people wey know about am jare.”

Winifunds commented, “We all wish it wasn’t, but it is. Fornication is a sin.”

Falz’s remark has continued to generate heated debates across other social media platforms with many questioning the implications of his statement.

