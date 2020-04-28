Formula 1’s shutdown period has now been extended to 63 days by the World Motor Sport Council.

It is the second extension imposed upon the teams over the past few weeks in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The FIA has confirmed, however, that after a 50-day period, each team is allowed to request that up to 10 personnel be allowed to work on what has been described as “long lead-time projects”.

The situation is similar for the power unit manufacturers – Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda and Renault – whose shutdown period has been extended to 49 days.

As with the teams, the quartet may also approach the FIA asking for 10 members of staff to be given dispensation to work on future projects.

The FIA statement reads: “The World Motor Sport Council has approved a further extension to the shutdown period for competitors and Power Unit manufacturers in the FIA Formula One World Championship in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“All competitors must now observe a shutdown period increased from 35 to 63 consecutive days during the months of March, April, May and/or June. 50 days after the start of their shutdown period, upon application by a competitor, and subject to the prior written approval of the FIA, each competitor may use the services of a maximum of ten personnel to work remotely on long lead-time projects.

“The shutdown period for Power Unit manufacturers has been extended from 35 to 49 consecutive days during the months of March, April, May and/or June. 36 days after the start of their shutdown period, upon application by a Power Unit manufacturer, and subject to the prior written approval of the FIA, each Power Unit manufacturer may use the services of a maximum of ten personnel to work remotely on long lead-time projects.”