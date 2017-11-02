Former Zamfara Governor dumps PDP for APC

A former Governor of Zamfara State, Mahmuda Shinkafi, has picked the All Progressives Congress membership card at the party’s secretariat in Gusau, the state capital.

The event took place on Thursday before a large crowd of supporters.

Shinkafi, who was accompanied to the venue by party supporters, was received by state’s Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Wakkala, on behalf of Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari.

The former governor, after picking his membership card, promised to work for the development of the party, not only at the state level, but the country as a whole.

Shinkafi was before now a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said: “My coming to APC is home coming for me because I left it before and now I am back home to my brothers and sisters.

“Together we are going to work for the party to become stronger and the party to beat in the state.”

Speaking at the event, the deputy governor described the return of Shinkafi as a “boost” to the APC in the state

Wakkala said: “It is not a matter of coming back, but it is a return to the fold of Yarimawa.

“Together we are going to build the APC to become more vibrant and a viable political party in the state and country.”

Shinkafi was a deputy governor to the first Zamfara State civilian Governor, Ahmad Sani, for eight years on the platform of the All Nigerian Peoples Party.

He later became the governor of the state in 2007 on the platform of the same party before defecting to the PDP in 2008, after being elected as the governor in 2007.

Shinkafi contested for governor as PDP candidate in 2011 and 2015, losing both times to the incumbent, Yari.