Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, fans celebrate Davido at 29

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and fans on Sunday hailed Nigeria’s music star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, on the celebration of his 29th birthday.

Abubakar expressed happiness with the way the singer raised funds for orphanages across Nigeria last week.

He took to his verified Facebook page to wish him happy birthday and to commend him for contributing towards the needy.

Abubakar wrote: “Dear Davido, thank you for making the lifting of others, a cornerstone of your endeavour.

“I join your family and friends and millions of your fans in wishing you a memorable birthday. I wish you more years in good health, more award-winning music and, above all, lifting others.”

Other fans also took to Instagram to celebrate the musical icon.

An Instagram user, Therealtiana, wished him all the heaven’s best, a lot of positive thought and good news.

Therealtina wrote: “You are great and an irresistible sweet person, who always inspires his fans and I have come to realise that you are a very kind person.

“You are very generous and humble and your personality stands out from others.”

Toyinadewale wrote: “Happy birthday and blessings to you dear son, Oba Omo one, and one man like 10 billion. I wish you all the very best dear son.”

Iambillsmart said: “You will never ever come back lacking.”

Michelle.ntalami wrote: “Happy birthday king of giving.”

Recall that ahead of his 29th birthday on November 19, the global music star had opened a Wema Bank account and asked friends and colleagues to donate N1 million each.

Adeleke later announced he would donate the N200 million gift money received from friends and colleagues as well as his personal N50 million, making it N250 million to orphanage homes across Nigeria.

He stressed that it was his desire to do fundraising every year to celebrate his birthday as a means to give back to the people in need.

“It is my hope that friends, fans and colleagues in the industry will continue to support me as I drive this cause,” he said.