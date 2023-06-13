Former US President, Trump arrested

Former US President Donald Trump has been arrested at the Federal Courthouse in Miami.

He is expected to face charges related to mishandling classified documents.

During the proceedings Tuesday, deputy marshals took electronic copies of his fingerprints.

However, they did not take a mugshot of Trump because he is easily recognizable, as reported by CNN.

Trump’s Assistant and co-defendant, Walt Nauta, has also been arrested, fingerprinted, and subjected to standard legal procedures.

These criminal charges, pertaining to the mishandling of classified documents as declared by the Justice Department, significantly increase the legal risks faced by the leading contender for the 2024 Republican Party nomination.

Trump is confronted with 37 felony charges. These allegations assert that he unlawfully retained national defense information and engaged in the concealment of documents in violation of laws related to tampering with witnesses during the Justice Department’s investigation into the materials.

The hearing scheduled for Tuesday will serve as both an “initial appearance” and an arraignment for Trump. During this hearing, he will have the opportunity to enter his plea in the case.

Lawyers representing Trump and his co-defendant, Walt Nauta, must make appearances in court on their behalf, according to Florida rules.

Newsnow.co.uk