Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, will deliver the 2020 Kofi Annan Eminent Speakers’ Lecture at a virtual event organized by the African Development Institute.

Blair is also the Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change.

The virtual lecture, under the theme “Building Back Better in Post COVID-19 Africa: The Role of Technology and Governance”, will be attended by Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, and Rabah Arezki, Chief Economist and Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management of the bank.

Since leaving office, Blair established the Institute for Global Change to work on some of the most difficult challenges in the world today, believing that real leadership has never been more necessary or more difficult.

The institute’s work focuses primarily on three areas: supporting governments to deliver effectively for their people, working for peace in the Middle East, and countering extremism.

Teams from his Institute are directly supporting leaders across the globe in their fight against COVID, as well as delivering analysis and advice to help countries mitigate the economic impact, to harness the power of technology and to better position themselves for rebuilding to come.