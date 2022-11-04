Former Twitter owner, floats new platform, Bluesky

Founder and former CEO of microblogging website, Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has launched a new social media platform, “Bluesky”.

This came barely a week ago when a United States business tycoon and owner of Tesla vehicles, Elon Musk, acquired the ownership of Twitter for $44 billion on April 14, 2022, and completed it on October 27, 2022.

Dorsey’s Bluesky has generated over 30,000 users in just two days after the announcement of the new app.

Report has it that Bluesky gives creators independence from platforms and developers and the freedom to design, allowing users to choose their experience as it gives users control of their algorithms.





