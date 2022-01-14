Former students union leader begs estranged girlfriend for reunion

A former President, National Union of Benue State Students (Nubess), Lubem Terkula has apologized to his former girl friend, Orbunde Joyce to forgive and give him second chance.

Terkula who hails from Benue State, North central Nigeria took to his Facebook page and publicly scripted his apology, blaming his close friends for his breakup with his former lover.

In the post that gone viral on the social media, Terkula narrated how he met Joyce and what led to their split.

The former student union leader wrote: “My close friends are the reason for my break up, am missing Orbunde Member Joyce but don’t know how to approach her after all.

“Plssss advice me on how to have her back.”

“We broke up over a reason so unreasonable, and I have not been able to get over her.

“She was the best thing that happened to me back then when I was still growing up in this relationship thingy.

“She was as energetic as I was, always pushing me, always criticizing, very objective, beautiful and classy, very friendly at the same time.

“She gets so moody sometimes and it makes her so adorable and lovable.

“Yet we still broke up

“I met her after she broke up with her former boyfriend.

“She was extremely difficult at first, making sure she did not fail in passing the message as to how much she disliked guys.

“However, there was something about MJ, I really liked, her beauty, the flash of her eyes, the laughter, her deep throated voice, open teeth.

“I just fell in love with everything.

“We met, talked for sometime, and then after about three months of getting to know each other, she agreed to go out with me.

“After service months and into the real world.

“We had our issues, yes and we thought we were going to spend the rest of our lives together.

“6 months into the relationship, we started getting uncomfortable with each other.

“She wanted more, I wanted more.

“She craved more loving and attention, It got so bad that I was simply carried away and over ambitious that I forgot I had a girlfriend, the way I talk to her sometimes in public also was not welcoming at all and I don’t know whether she have found solace in the arms of another boy.

“Life! We allowed it to degenerate so bad that we broke up exactly five months to the dated we started dating.

“Till today, I still ask myself, why did we even break up? It sounded foolish on our part and I couldn’t muster enough courage to ask her why.

“We had huge dreams and wanted to be better.

“She was everything I wanted but then, I Lubem Terkula messed up!

“I am sure I’m not the only one who gets to miss his ex, a lot of guys/ ladies would be experiencing this as well.

“You will begin to ask yourself: why the break, what went wrong, do I need re-evaluation going forward, do I miss him/her, Am I happy leaving him/her.

“Well, considering the fact that all that glitters are not gold, and the need to check if obviously you have outgrown that feeling over the years or the feeling of missing your ex keeps coming back, then we need to ascertain some basic facts and go back to where we truly belong

“MJ love I miss you when I’m sad, I miss you when I’m lonely, but most of all, I miss you when I’m happy… May God help us all.”

However, Terkula’s former heartthrob is yet to volunteer any verifiable reaction to the olive branch being extended to her.