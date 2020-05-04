A former Governor of old Sokoto State, Garba Nadama, is dead.

He was aged of 82.

He died on Monday night during a protracted illness amid rising cases of Coronavirus disease though the Nigeria centre for Disease Control did not report any positive test from the state on Monday.

Nadama became Deputy Governor of Sokoto State in 1979 when Nigeria returned to democratic rule.

He emerged the Governor in November 1981 when his boss, Shehu Kangiwa, died.

From succeeding Kangiwa, he was elected governor on the platform of the defunct National Party of Nigeria in 1983 in the short-lived regime truncated by the military.