Former Senate Spokesperson dismisses rift in Osun APC

The immediate past Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Bashiru has dismissed insinuations that there are factions or splinter groups within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun.

Bashiru, who represented Osun Central at the 9th Senate, said this while presenting his scorecard to members of the party on Wednesday in Osogbo.

He said that those that voted against the party during the general elections and still claim to be members of the party were not genuine members of APC.

”APC is one in Osun and as far as I am concerned I do not know any splinter groups in the party.

”There is no faction in APC, but only one party. Chief Bisi Akande and Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola are our party leaders in the state”, he said.

Ajibola also said that those who were claiming to be members of the splinter group in the party should prove their existence with their units, wards and local government executive members.

The senator said that the committee set up by Oyetola was meant for the repositioning of the party in the state and not for reconciliation.

According to him, the immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, was no longer the leader of the party in the state.

Ajibola said that Aregbesola’s alleged absence in the state during the 2023 general elections and his lack of support for the party’s candidates were enough to question his membership of the party.

”During the presidential, national assembly and state assembly elections did you see him (Aregbesola) near the perimeter fence at that place?

“So, nobody is aggrieved. I am not certainly aggrieved. We that are here are genuine members of the APC.

“So, these are the genuine members, those that are not genuine, go and ask them why they are not genuine.

“I told you, he (Aregbesola) was our leader, but I do not know which party he belongs to now,” he said.

Ajibola further said that members of the party had huge responsibilities to strengthen and reposition the party to winning ways in the coming elections in the state.

”I have since sent my thoughts, by way of memorandum, to Prof. Isaac Adewole’s committee on repositioning of our party.

”I believe our leaders, Baba Akande and Oyetola are committed to leading our party to winning ways in the next round elections.

“We also have responsibilities to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu, which success will greatly contribute to the success of our party in subsequent elections,” the APC chieftain said