Chief Devies Ikanya, former Chairman, Rivers All Progressives Congress has appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike to complete the Unity Road Project in the state which had been lingering since its inception 15 years ago.

Ikanya told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Port Harcourt that the project if completed would improve the economy and livelihood of residents.

He said the road which traversed the three local government areas of Ogoni/Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro had yet to reach its final stage in over 15 years.

H said: “I pray that whatever, the delay on the unity road completion will be tackled by this administration because this road construction has overstayed.

“This job has taken over 15 years span, initiated by former Governor, Peter Odili, it continued to former Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, down to the present administration.

“It has indeed taken too long; I pray that God removes all obstacles to the completion of the Andoni axis which formed the final stage of the job.

“I look forward to seeing the end of this project in this imcumbent administration so as to enable residents of this area feel government’s developmental impact.”

Ikanya thanked the state government for continuing with the project.

He said: “I want to particularly, thank Governor Nyesom Wike for continuing with this project, I urge him to do everything necessary to ensure that this project is finally completed in his tenure.”