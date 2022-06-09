Former President Jonathan renews driving licence at FRSC headquarters

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has on Thursday 9 June, 2022 expressed satisfaction with the services of the Federal Road Safety Corps, stating that the agency is functioning optimally, very focused and highly effective in the deployment of technology in the work place.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the former President stated this at the national headquarters of the Corps when he visited to renew his expired National Driver’s licence.

The former President, who was impressed with the services offered in the driver’s licence capture, said, “I am impressed with what I have seen and I am happy that this agency is functioning optimally, very focused and highly effective. I am always proud of the deployment of technology and I believe the Corps has key role to play in arresting the security situation in the country”.

Speaking on the reason he had to come personally for the capture, Dr. Jonathan said that there is no more short cuts in the processes for the acquisition of the National Driver’s Licence, and it cannot be done by proxy any longer due to the effective deployment of technology in the entire process.

President Jonathan during the visit was received by the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi who led him on a tour of some of the critical operations, information and communication technology facilities domiciled at the headquarters of the Corps.

Part of the facilities visited include the Emergency call centre (122), the Monitoring and control room, and other vital national infrastructure.