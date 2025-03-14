Former Oyo Assembly leader dies in London

A former majority leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Kehinde Subair, has passed away at the age of 60.

According to available information, Subair died shortly after breaking his Ramadan fast in the United Kingdom.

Though the cause of his death is still sketchy, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the state, who preferred anonymity, confirmed that, “Subair died in the UK, seven days to his 60th birthday. He will surely be missed by the party.”

Confirming his demise in Ibadan, the state capital, the Publicity Secretary of the party, Wale Sadare, said, “Yes, he is dead, confirmed. But I cannot talk too much now because I am currently in a studio.”

Subair was a chieftain of the APC in the state who held different positions within the party and as an elective office holder.

A two-term member of the state House of Assembly from 2011 to 2019, he was also the former Majority Leader of the House under the party.

