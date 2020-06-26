Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, former Secretary to the Osun State Government, on Friday announced his return to the All Progressives Congress.

The ex-SSG, who is also a former Chairman of the APC in the state, defected to Action Democratic Party in the build up to the 2018 governorship election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adeoti was one of the 17 APC aspirants in the July 19, 2018 primary conducted by the party in the state.

He, however, announced his withdrawal on the eve of the primary, but eventually scored 128 votes.

Adeoti later contested the governorship election on the platform of ADP, where he scored a total of 49,742 votes.

Addressing a news conference in Osogbo, Adeoti said the decision to return to the ruling party with his supporters was informed by the pressure mounted on him by APC chieftains.

He said: “The result of the efforts of the likes of pioneer National Chairman of the APC, Chief Adebisi Akande, immediate past governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, and members of the State Elders Forum is what we are all witnessing today.

“It must not also go without particular mention the numerous efforts made by Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who in spite of his very busy schedule, tirelessly mounted pressure on me and my supporters.

”This was done through telephone calls and personal visits to my residence in lwo on the need for us to return to APC, where he said we rightly belong.”

Adeoti, however, said his brief sojourn and investment in the ADP had yielded bountiful dividends, as founding members of the party were joining him to return to the APC.

He also directed all his supporters to go to their wards to formally join the ruling party.

Adeoti said the APC leadership at the national and state levels had assured him that none of his supporters would be reprimanded or discriminated against.