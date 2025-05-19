Former Nollywood actress joins U.S. Navy, gains citizenship

Former Nollywood actress, Grace Bassey, previously known as Belinda Effah, has embarked on a new career path by joining the United States Navy, a move that has also earned her U.S. citizenship.

The 33-year-old actress took to her social media platforms to share the milestone, posting a photo of herself in Navy uniform and expressing gratitude to God, her family, and her supporters.

“Last week, I graduated from U.S. Navy boot camp as a Sailor and took the oath as a citizen of the United States,” she wrote.

“Nigeria raised me, America challenged me, and I stand today stronger and more determined than ever.

“Thank you to everyone who believed in me. This is just the beginning. In honour of my late father – Naval Cdr. Asido Bassey Effah.”

Bassey had previously revealed that she changed her name after a divine spiritual experience.

According to her, the name Belinda, which means “beautiful serpent”, was replaced with Grace following what she described as a God-given transformation.

“God changed my name to Grace after a divine encounter,” she said.

She added that the name change” reflects a personal rebranding, but not a change in her core values or identity.”

Bassey rose to fame in Nollywood under the name Belinda Effah and featured in several acclaimed films before stepping back from the industry.

Her transition into military service marks a significant and inspiring new chapter in her life.

Post Views: 10