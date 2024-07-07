Former NLC president kidnapped in Kaduna

A former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Takai Shamang, has been abducted in his hometown, Biniki, in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The 78-year-old was also a former President General of the National Union of Electricity and Gas Workers.

He was the president general of the union, which is now known as the National Union of Electricity Employees, between 1982 and 1989.

Confirming the development to the News Agency of Nigeria, his daughter, Grace Abbin, said her 78-year-old father was abducted at his residence in Biniki at about 8pm on Friday.

Shamang is the President and Founder of Gantys Aid for Widows, Orphans and Needy Foundation, popularly known as GAWON Foundation.

