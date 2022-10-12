Former NERC DG turns down PDP’s appointment as Campaign Director

Dr. Sam Amadi, the Director, Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, has turned down his appointment as the Director of Research for the Peoples Democratic Party’s campaign committee.

He said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, adding that the appointment was in conflict with his present position.

Amadi, a former Director General of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, said his position required a high degree of non-partisanship and hence he could not accept the appointment.

He appreciated Governor Aminu Tambuwal for considering him fit for such appointment.

He said: “I am also delighted that the committee is headed by a man of your character and pedigree, someone I have had the honour and privilege of working with in the past.

“I have no doubt that you will, as always, make a huge success of this opportunity.

“Notwithstanding that I am honoured to be appointed as one of the directors to work with you, I humbly want to decline the appointment, and hereby abstain from participating in such a role.

“The decision to decline the offer has stemmed from the conflicts of interest emanating from various responsibilities in which I act as a leader of different platforms where political neutrality and objectivity are required of me.”