Former NAN EIC dies at 78

A former Deputy Editor-in-Chief with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Dejo Olatoye is dead.

His wife, Christy Olatoye, made this known to NAN Wednesday in Ibadan.

According to her, Olatoye died at the age of 78 years during a brief illness.

She said that details of his burial would be made known after the family’s meeting.

Olatoye retired from the agency in 2006.

Commenting, Olumuyiwa Apara, who was with Olatoye on the Editorial Board of the Nigerian Tribune, described the deceased as “a thoroughbred professional”.

“He was a snaffle to the fact of a story. He was articulate and fantastic journalist,” Apara said.





