Former minister Prof. Joy Ogwu dies at 79

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Prof. Joy Ogwu, has died at the age of 79.

According to Family sources, she passed away in the early hours of Monday at a hospital in New York, United States, with her daughter by her side.

Born on August 22, 1946, in Delta State, Prof. Ogwu was a renowned scholar and diplomat whose career spanned academia, policy research, and international diplomacy.

She served as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from August 2006 to May 2007 under President Olusegun Obasanjo and later as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations between 2008 and 2017 — becoming the first Nigerian woman to hold that position.

Her tenure at the UN was marked by her leadership as president of the Security Council in July 2010 and again in October 2011, during which she championed global peace, disarmament, and international cooperation.

Before her ministerial appointment, she held the position of the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), where she played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s foreign policy and advancing the study of international relations.