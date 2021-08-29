Former minister pays tribute to Olurin

A former Minister of Communication, Major-General Tajudeen Olanrewaju, has described the late former military administrator, Adetunji Olurin, as “a lovely colleague and gentleman officer.”

In a tribute to the deceased, Olanrewaju recalled the exploits of the late Olurin as the commander of ECOMOG.

He recalled: “I remember when as the Corps Commander of Artillery, I accompanied the COAS late Lt.-Gen Salihu Ibrahim, on an operational visit to the Nigerian contingent under ECOMOG in 1992.

“Gen Olurin and Gen Malu were on the ground. They were providing peace enforcement as a response to Charles Taylor’s insurgency ravaging Liberia.

“In history, Tunji and other prominent military minds flushed out Taylor’s drug-soaked troops from Monrovia. He made our country proud. In the past, the Nigerian Army had its Storming Norman Schwarzkopf, and Tunji could be counted.

“Tunji was never a failure in any tasks assigned to him. Extra regimental appointments held by him brought out the best in him.

“The Nigerian Army has lost a sound and well-rounded military officer and the nation an unsung hero.

“My heart goes out to the family, especially his wife, Kekinde, and his children.”