Unknown gunmen on Wednesday night attacked the residence of a former Minister of Sports, Damishi Sango, in Ganawuri, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

One security man was shot dead during the attack.

The former Minister, who is also the immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau State, was at home with his family when the incident occurred, but he was unhurt.

During the attack, two security details attached to the former minister and a boy in the house were shot.

One of the security men died while the other two injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital.

The Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, Gabriel Uba, confirmed the incident, adding that the Commissioner of Police and his team had visited the scene of the incident.

Uba also said a team of detectives and intelligence officers had already commenced investigations and manhunt for the criminals.