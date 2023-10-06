Former Manchester United Manager, Alex Ferguson loses wife 

Former Manchester United Manager, Sir Alex Ferguson’s wife, Cathy is dead.

Cathy died at age of 84, leaving behind her husband and their three sons.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family asks for privacy at this time,” a statement issued by the Ferguson family reads.

Lady Cathy – formerly Holding – met Alex in 1964 and they were married in 1966 before giving birth to son Mark two years later, followed by twins, Darren and Jason, in 1972.

READ ALSO:

Gombe Varsity honours 116 first class graduates

Five reasons you shouldn’t miss Arsenal vs Man City

NBCC, regulatory authorities collaborate to enhance MSME efficiency

She was supportive of her husband throughout his career at Old Trafford before he stepped down from his role and retired from football in 2013 to spend more time with her.

A Manchester United club statement said, “Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family. Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.”

The iconic Manager, during his 26 years with the club, won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two UEFA Champions League titles.