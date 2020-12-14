Former France soccer manager Gérard Houllier, who also managed Olympique Lyonnais, Paris St Germain and Liverpool, has died, local media reported on Monday.

RMC sport and sports daily L’Equipe said he had died aged 73 after having a heart operation in Paris.

Houllier was appointed joint-manager of Liverpool in 1998, alongside Roy Evans, before Evans eventual departure in November that year. Houllier stayed at the helm until May 2004 when he was replaced for Rafael Benítez.

In late 2001, Houllier discovered he had a heart condition when he fell ill at half time during Liverpool’s clash against Leeds United.

During his tenure in Merseyside, he led the club to an FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup treble.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher tweeted: “Absolutely devastated by the news about Gérard Houllier, I was in touch with him only last month to arrange him coming to Liverpool.

“Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got @LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss.”

Stephen Warnock, who also played under Houllier at Liverpool and Villa, told Sky Sports News: “Very sad news, someone who obviously had a huge influence at Liverpool and with the French national team as well.

“My manager on two occasions and someone who I’ll openly admit we didn’t see eye to eye at times but this is terrible news and my thoughts, as I’m sure everyone else’s, are with him and his family at this terrible time.

“We can see the reactions coming in straight away over social media from players who have played under him and managers alike who had huge amounts of respect for him for what he achieved in the game.

“He’ll be remembered fondly by Liverpool fans for that incredible season where they won the treble of cups and went on to win five trophies in the calendar year.”