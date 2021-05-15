The former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has expressed dissatisfaction with the suspension of Nigerian Port Authority boss, Hadiza Bala Usman.

She was suspended last week by President Muhammadu Buhari following the query by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi.

Reacting to the suspension, the former Liberia President said, “I am disheartened to hear about the suspension of Nigerian Ports Authority MD, Hadiza Bala Usman who I have known to be an accomplished leader and dedicated public servant.

” I urge adherence to the rule of law and fair and equal treatment as the situation evolves.