Former legislators back Betara’s speakership aspiration

A coalition of former members of the House of Representatives from the six geo-political zones of the country has endorsed Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu, member representing Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State, as the most suitable to occupy the position of Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Members of the coalition are drawn from the 6th, 7th, 8th as well as outgoing 9th Assembly across party lines.

The resolution was passed by the various respective former lawmakers after rigorous analysis of all the aspirants who have expressed interest in the position of the Speaker.

Some of the lawmakers who signed the communiqué are: Hon. Emeka Anohu,(Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State) and Hon Dr Golu Timothy( Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau) both of the 8th Assembly.

Others include: Hon. Mohammed Almakura,(Lafia/ Obi Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State in the 6th Assembly and Hon Nado Karibo(Ogbia Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State) in the 7th Assembly; Hon. Bashir Babale(Minjibir/Unogogo Federal Constituency of Kano State); and Hon. Segun Odebumi,(Surulere/Ogo Oluwa Federal Constituency of Oyo State) in the 9th Assembly.

At the meeting, the lawmakers who expressed delight over the candidature of Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu observed that Nigeria needs someone with the ability, capacity, competence and quality leadership to unify the country, hence the resolve to rally support for Betara who doubles as the incumbent Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations.

The communiqué reads: “While wishing our Muslim brothers and sisters a happy Eid-el-fitr celebrations, the coalition of former members of the National Assembly from the six geo political zones of the country, have come together to throw our weight behind the man of the moment, Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu (OON), to steer the affairs of the House of Representatives as the 10th Speaker of the noble Green Chambers, commencing from June, 2023.

“This decision was arrived at by the various past members, after very rigorous analysis of the best man suited for the job at this crucial moment in the Nigerian polity.

“We unanimously agreed that the country needs someone with the ability and capacity to unify the country, the competence and skills to drive an effective and productive legislature, a bridge builder between the other arms of government and above all, a man with serene humility, character and fear of God in discharging the duties associated with the office. That person is no other than Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu (OON).

“The former members from the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th Assembly, unanimously resolved to mobilise support and reach out to the new members elect from their zones, with detailed facts of Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu’s solid and intimidating antecedents with regards to his legislative prowess over the years thus, singling him out as the suitable person over other contestants,” the communiqué stated.