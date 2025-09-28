Ex-Lagos TG/PS lead guests to award winning Mumuni’s pen down

The immediate past Lagos State Tutor-Generals/Permanent Secretaries, Education District I and VI, Hon. Bashiru Adebowale Adeoye and Dr Shareefah Yusuf, on Wednesday led other guests to the retirement and pen down of the 16th Lagos State Government, Education District 1 Merit Award winner, Motunrayo Risqat Mumuni,

Dynamic, ebony and elegant Mumuni, until her well-attended and colourful pen down served as the Principal of Orile Agege Community Junior High School, Oko-Oba, Agege.

While in service, the retired entrepreneur – who was applauded by participants for her kindness, gentle and warm aura made significant contributions to the advancement of education.

Reputed for her commitment to fostering an inclusive and conducive learning environment, Mumuni overtime became a respected figure in the educational circle of Lagos State.

This became evident on July 4, 2024, when she was honoured with a prestigious Merit Award by Lagos State Government Education District 1, during its 16th Annual Merit Award ceremony for the 2023-2024 academic period.

Mumuni was named the 1st runner-up “Best Principal” in the Junior School category, a testament to her outstanding leadership and dedication to educational excellence.

In the following academic session – 2024/2025, she repeated the same feat as she received an award as one of the best Principals in the Junior category.

In July 2024, Mumuni was one of the recipients of the personalized official car from Lagos State Government. Her winning exploits continued as she received an award of recognition from the Parents Forum, Agege branch, for her outstanding performance.

An award of recognition was also given to her by the Parents Forum, Agege branch for her outstanding performance.

During her career in teaching service, she was given various commendation letters from nearly all the schools that she worked, among which are: the Vetland Junior Grammar, (one of the Lagos Model Colleges, Agege, Anwar-Ul-Islam Girls high school, State High School Oko Oba, Meiran Community High School, Fagba Junior Grammar School, State Junior High School Oyewole, Sango Senior Secondary School, among others.

She is a personality of many parts and this accounts for her membership of various clubs and organizations. This includes: Nigeria Union of Teachers; ⁠All Nigeria Confederation of Principals ANCOPS, ⁠Association of Commercial Subject Teachers and ⁠The Criterion (An Association of Muslim Women in Businesses and Professions).

Fulfilled and elated Mumuni in an interview with The Eagleonline thanked friends and relatives for the kindness, support, prayers and goodwill extended to her during the retirement and pen down.

She added that she feels great and “thankful to Almighty Allah for His favour and protection” on her and her family since the beginning of her appointment with Lagos State Government till now that she just retired. Her advice: “My advice to my colleagues is that they should always do their work unto God and also service to humanity”.

As a mark of respect and honour to her dedication to duty, the Pen down was graced by two former Lagos State Tutor-Generals/Permanent Secretaries. They are the immediate TG/PS’s, District I and VI, Hon. Bashir Adebowale Adedoye and Dr Shareefah Yusuf respectively.

Born on 15th December, 1967 in Ede, Osun State, the new retiree attended St Paul’s Anglican Primary School Idi-Oro, Mushin, for her primary education. Ajigbeda Girls High School and New Era Girls Secondary School, Surulere Lagos State for her secondary school education.

She bagged an NCE Certificate in Secretarial Studies/Business Studies at Lagos State College of Education Oto Ijanikin now Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education and later did a degree program in Business Administration at the Ogun State University Ago Iwoye now Olabisi Onabanjo University.

Mumuni Motunrayo Risqat is happily married with children and grandchildren.