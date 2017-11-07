Former Kogi governor detained by EFCC over N500m largesse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday detained a former Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada.

As at 9pm, the former governor was still with the EFCC, having arrived at 12pm.

Wada is being detained over N500 million he allegedly received prior to the 2015 general election on behalf of members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi State.

The money was said to be part of the N23 billion allegedly disbursed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, through the then Director of Finance of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation, Senator Nenadi Usman.