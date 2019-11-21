Claudio Marchisio, a celebrated former midfielder for Juventus and the Italian national team, has turned to journalism, debuting Thursday as a columnist for Corriere della Sera daily.

The 33-year-old has become a contributor to Corriere Torino, the local news section for Turin, the north-eastern city where Marchisio and Juventus are based.

His first column was not about football, he instead penned a heartfelt tribute to Silvia Romano, an Italian charity worker who was abducted in Kenya a year ago and has been missing.

On Instagram, Marchisio said he accepted the Corriere Torino gig partly to be able to tell Francesca and Enzo, #SilviaRomano’s parents, that my thoughts are with them.

“They must know that they are not alone and that Silvia is also our daughter, our sister, our friend of whom we are proud,’’ Marchisio added.

Marchisio played for Juventus for most of his playing career, winning seven Serie, A titles with the Italian giants.

He retired in October after a final season with Russian club Zenit St Petersburg.