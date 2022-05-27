Former INEC REC emerges Plateau APC governorship candidate

A former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Benue Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Yilwatda Nentawe, has emerged as the Plateau State ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Habu Ajiya who announced the result said that Nentawe scored 803 votes to defeat three other aspirants in the governorship primary election held Thursday in Jos, the capital city.

Ajiya said Dr Patrick Dakum came second with 70 votes, while Plateau deputy governor Sonni Tyoden got 25 votes.

The electoral committee chairman said that five out of the nine aspirants withdrew from the race before the commencement of the primary election.

According to him, those who stepped down are; Sunday Biggs, Dr Sarpiya Danyaro, Sen. Hezekiah Dimka and Dr Steve Fitka.

Meanwhile three of the remaining four aspirants; the deputy governor Sonni Tyoden, Dr Patrick Dakum and David Dimka staged a walk out just before voting commenced.

The aspirants left the venue when delegates from two out of the 17 Local Government Areas (Quanpan and Langtang South) voted.

The aspirants declined to speak with journalists on why they walked out.

Nentawe in his remarks thanked the APC for giving him the ticket to lead the party in the general elections.

The governorship candidate expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious in 2023