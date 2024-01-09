Former governorship aspirant donates N1m to Football Supporters Club

A former governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Olusegun Musa has announced a donation of N1 million to the Nigeria Football Supporters Club.

Musa made the announcement when the leadership of the NFSC, conferred on him the highest honour, on Tuesday, in Lagos.

The leadership of the NFSC was led by its President, Sam Ikpea, the Secretary and other executives conducted the ceremony.

Ikpea said that the body had been doing selfless service to the nation by making sure that the national teams of Nigeria get adequate support during major tournaments.

He said that members of the NFSC have made personal sacrifices by sponsoring themselves to most of the events.

The President praised some private individuals, companies and some government bodies that do support the club.

Responding, Musa said that he was moved by the selfless service and patriotism exhibited by members of the NFSC, hence, he decided to be part of the movement.

He said: “I have been privileged to be in private business for over three decades now.

“The President General of NFSC happens to be my boss in the business and I do envy his patriotism and I have once asked to join.

“In 2019, I contested for the governorship alongside Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos State, and during an interview, I was asked if it is a must for me to be governor which I said no.

“The commentator then added that there were lots of things to be done aside from being a governor, so I took up the challenge because leadership is all about service to mankind.

“If I don’t have the privilege to become a Governor, then there are other areas I can contribute meaningfully”.

Musa said he had been an avid supporter of sports and also had lofty plans of owning a professional football club and supporting football at grassroots.

He said that he has put machinery in place to achieve his dream of lifting youths out of poverty, and crimes by engaging them meaningfully in sports.

The philanthropist announced a donation of N1 million to NFSC to help in the logistics to attend during AFCON 2023 in Cote D’Ivoire.

“For the AFCON, I will humbly give N1 million to mobilise NFSC members to Cote D’Ivoire.

“Aside from this, I will discuss with the leadership of NFSC on the way to further support the body through empowerment programmes,” he said.

Ikpea in his response appreciated the kind gesture of Musa adding that the club needed more people like him to lift the movement up in their activities.

“The investiture of Musa means a lot to us as NFSC because we spend our time and money to support the club.

“Hon Musa is a great philanthropist and loves NFSC and we are left with no option than to bring him on board,” he said.

Ikpea then called on other well meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the club through donations and support.

“What we need is more money to cater for the logistics of travelling to Cote D’Ivoire.

“We need money for transportation, both land and air, match tickets which we purchase ourselves and accommodation,” he said.