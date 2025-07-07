A former Governor of Nasarawa State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tanko Al-Makura, has said that he is willing to serve in any capacity, including cleaning tables, if President Bola Tinubu so desires for the good of the party and country.

The ex-governor made this known in an interview with Trust TV when asked if he would accept the position of APC national chairman if offered by Tinubu.

Al-Makura, who is from the North Central geopolitical zone where many expect the next national chairman of the APC to come from, said he is an “incurable and committed” party member who is ready to do the President’s bidding.

He said: “If Mr President, as the leader of this country, tells me that: ‘Al-Makura, I want you to come to my office and dust my table every Monday, that is what pleases me, that is what I feel will make the party and this country progress,’ I can assure you that I will make it a date that every Monday at that appointed time, I will come, dust the table, and go.

“I will be satisfied that I have done what the President wants.

“That is the level of my commitment and loyalty to a leader.”

