Former Governor Fayose resigns from PDP

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former Governor made this and his position on the February 25 elections known on Arise TV on Wednesday.

Fayose told his interviewers: “Let me say this: from today I stay off PDP.

“In party politics, there are certain facts you must be able to speak.

“I am 62 and I can’t, at this age, begin lying.

“When something is wrong with your family, confess.”

Fayose traced the loss of the PDP in the presidential election to the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the fracture in the party, caused by the leadership.

He said the problem started from the process that threw up the presidential aspirant of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

He said it began with the North West Zonal Congress of the party, which he alleged was rigged against a former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in favour of of the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

He said this led to Kwankwaso quitting the PDP.

He said the matter got to a head after the presidential primaries when five Governors on the platform of the PDP formed the G5.

Fayose said: “I warned Atiku that the problem will consume PDP.

“I told him there was danger ahead.”

He said the demand of the G5 for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu, for a Southerner to emerge should have been met.

He also warned the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the election, Peter Obi, not to accept the hand of fellowship being stretched to him now by the PDP, adding that if he was so loved, they should have given him the party’s ticket in the first place.