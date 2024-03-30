Former Governor Ahmed mourns Deputy

The former governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abdufatah Ahmed has commiserated with families and friends of his late former deputy governor, Elder Peter Kisira.

Elder Peter Kisira was a two term deputy governor of kwara State from 2011 to 2019, under Ahmed.

He died at 74 on Saturday morning.

Ahmed, in his condolence message released from Abuja, said the death of the erstwhile deputy governor is a great loss not only to Kwara but Nigeria.

He described the deceased as a refined, committed, and loyal man who served the state with utmost fear of God and love of the state.

According to Dr Ahmed, as a distinguished former public servant and later deputy governor of the state, Elder Kisra was a repository of due diligence and an exemplary passion for the growth and development of the state.

“With sadness in my heart, I commiserate with the families, friends, and associates of the late former deputy governor. My heart also goes out to the Emir of Ilesha Baruba over the death of an illustrious son of the kingdom, Elder Peter Kisira,” Dr Ahmed said.

Also Read

Dr Ahmed also condoled with Kwarans over the loss of this humble and compassionate personality. Elder Kisira, according to him, played a key role in the development of this state, and his legacy will be remembered for a very long time to come”

The ex-governor prayed that may God protect the family he left behind and preserve the soul of the dead.