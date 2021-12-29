Former Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, accused of human rights abuse, killing of nine Nigerians

A former Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh has been accused of human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, torture and arbitrary detention.

The Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) according to The Nation made this revelation last weekend in its findings.

Among the ex-President’s high handedness victims, TRRC revealed were West African migrants, including nine Nigerians.

The TRRC in its report said the ex-president was also responsible for the persecution and unlawful arrest of Gambian journalists, the killing of 17 civilians, and for the deaths, sexual violence, torture of persons accused of being witches or wizards.

The commission’s revealed Jammeh alongside “Tumbul Tamba, Kawsu Camara (Bombardier), Bai Lowe, Musa Badjie, Landing Tamba, Sanna Manjang, Solo Bojang, Malick Jatta, Alieu Jeng, Omar Jallow (Oya), Lamin Sillah and Buba Jallow were responsible for the murder of the West African migrants”.

Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo, including their Gambian contact, were held by Jammeh’s top lieutenants in the security services before being murdered by the “Junglers,” a notorious paramilitary unit that took orders from the ex-president.

TRRC was set up in January 2017 by President Adama Barrow, whose election in 2016 put ended over two decades of former despotic leader.

Jammeh is presently on exile in Equatorial Guinea since his departure from the Gambia in January 2017.