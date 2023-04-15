Former Flying Eagles forward Emmanuel Ebiede is dead

Former Nigeria youth international, Emmanuel Ebiede, has died at the age of 45 years, a development that was confirmed in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

His daughter, Lisa Ebiede, confirmed the development when she spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

Born on March 27, 1978, Ebiede had been battling with hepatomegaly (enlargement of the liver) and the news of his health status broke a fortnight ago.

He played for the defunct Sharks of Port Harcourt in 1994.

Ebiede joined Belgian First Division side SC Eendracht Aalst at the age of 16 and scored four goals for the club in 34 appearances.

In 1997, he moved to SC Heerenveen of the Dutch Eredivisie and found the back of the net twice in 36 appearances.

The former Sharks forward also had some stints in the Middle East donning the colours of Al Jazira, Al Ain and Al Dafra among others.