Former federal lawmaker wants Kabba-Ilorin Road concessioned to Dangote on tax waiver 

A former Federal lawmaker who represented Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State between 2011 and 2019, Sunday Karimi, has called on the Federal government to work out an arrangement in which the very important Kabba–Ilorin Federal road could be concessioned to Dangote Cement firm on the basis of tax waiver.

The former lawmaker who stated this in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Tuesday noted that though the contract for phases 1 and 2 of the roads had earlier been awarded to CGC in year 2014 and 2016 respectively, not much work was achieved on the road construction owing to lack of adequate funding through the annual budgeting process and lack of capacity on the part of the contractor to execute the job.

Hon Karimi , a chieftain of the ruling All Progessives Congress, called for the termination through a mutual agreement, that would enable government enter into a new agreement with Dangote for the reconstruction of the road using the same method as was done to the Obajana-Kabba road in Kogi State.

The former lawmaker premised his argument on the untold sufferings faced by motorists on the road which he described unbearable, adding too that CGC had shown lack of capacity to the contract.

He pointed out that though Dangote cement being the major user of the Kabba-Mopa-Isanlu-Egbe-Omuaran-Ilorin road, pays nothing for the daily wear and tear it causes to the road.

Presently, Karimi explained that palliative work as funded by some good spirited individuals was ongoing on the Kabba-Mopa- Isanlu- Egbe- Omuaran- Ilorin road, describing it as “a shame that Dangote Cement trucks are now to be seen in droves and back on the road lately because of the recent palliative works embarked upon.”

He lamented that at a time, the Kabba- Mopa- Isanlu- Egbe- Omuaran- Ilorin road was listed under the phase two of the Sukuk funded road project to be constructed in the country, but expressed worry that till date, the road had not experienced any work on it with the year coming to an end.

According to him, the people of the state couldn’t hide their joy when President Mohammadu Buhari in his 2020 budget presentation at the floor of the National Assembly specifically mentioned that emphasis would be placed on the rehabilitation of Kabba- Mopa- Isanlu- Egbe- Omuaran- Ilorin road.

He said the same people now expressing disappointment that till date, no construction work has taken place on the road by the contractor.

The former lawmaker described the excuse given by CGC for its non return to site as due to the non payment of certified works it has carried out earlier and is yet to be paid as reason they can not go back to site as unacceptable.

He said “there is frustration all on the faces of the users of this important road that links South West to the North.”

Recall that the Federal Government had earlier awarded the road contract to CGC. But the former lawmaker is urging that it be terminated and instead concessioned.