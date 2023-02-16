Former Federal Judge launches autobiography

A former Federal Judge, Justice Charles Archibong has launched a 228-page autobiography, A Stranger in Their Midst, focusing on his judicial career at the Federal High Court in several locations across the country.

Former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke led the launch on Wednesday, 15 February with the sum of N5,000,000 and another N5,000,000 for a serial of the book.

Former Minister of Finance, Chief Anthony Ani, also served as the chairman of the event which held in Lagos.

Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN was the guest speaker at the launch and he also launched the book with the sum of N1,000,000.

The high-profile book presentation with the theme “Judicial jeopardy in the past decade” was reviewed by Adeyinka Olumide Fusika, SAN.

The book presentation comes against the backdrop of growing concern with judicial pronouncements in Nigeria.

Charles E Archibong served on the bench of the Federal High Court from 2002 to 2013.

The book details matters that came before Justice Archibong during his time as a Federal Judge.

His approach to adjudication was a decided bent toward speedy conclusion of proceedings before him.

The cases ranged from the abduction of a sitting state governor, the recall of the Deputy Senate President, a trial of activists of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, to pushing through trial a claim against federal authorities over publication of an air accident report, oil magnates and communications czars tangling with their creditors.