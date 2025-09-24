Former FCT minister of state, Ewuga is dead

Former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State and ex-FCT minister of state, Solomon Ewuga, is dead.

Ewuga, who died at the age of 70, was elected the deputy governor of Nasarawa State in 1999 under Governor Abdullahi Adamu.

He was appointed a minister by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo a few months after his inauguration as deputy governor.

He later served as a Senator who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial district between 2011 and 2015 under the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule, mourned the former deputy governor, describing his death as a great loss not only to the state but to the country at large.

Governor Sule, in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, said Senator Ewuga’s death was not only a personal loss to his immediate family, the Eggon nation, but the entire state, considering his contributions to the political development, peace-building, and nurturing of young people.

While condoling with his family, the Eggon traditional council, associates, and indeed all the people of Nasarawa State, the Governor lamented the loss of a political stalwart, administrator, and patriot who dedicated his life to selfless service to the state and nation.

“Our state has lost a consummate grassroots politician, an astute administrator, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the service of Nasarawa State and Nigeria at large.

“In his dealings as Deputy Governor, Minister and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the late Ewuga exemplified commitment, humility, and uncommon courage in leadership,” Governor Sule stated.