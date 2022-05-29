Former Ebonyi SSG  mocks APC, PDP as he clinches APGA Governorship ticket.

Former Secretary to Ebonyi State government, Professor Bernard Odo, has clinched the governorship ticket of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the State.

Odo was elected unopposed by the 513 delegates from all the local government areas in the state by affirmation.

The returning officer from APGA headquarters, Professor Sampson Olalere, while declaring Odo winner, commended the peaceful conduct of party faithful and the delegates.

He urged them to rally support for the party to ensure that it wins the governorship, and other elective posts in the State in 2023.

Speaking to journalists, Odo maintained that APGA was the only alternative towards restoring good and accountable governance in the state.

He stressed that whereas the All Progressive Congress and its rival Peoples Democratic Party in the state have been enmeshed in crises, APGA remains strong and committed towards restoring the political economy, unity and prosperity of the state.

Odo urged his supporters not to bow to cheap political gimmicks, but queue behind his mandate and the party’s rich manifesto for better Ebonyi State.

Odo emphasized: “First of all, on behalf of all the candidates of APGA, we feel highly delighted that the party finally found us worthy to fly its flag in Ebonyi State, and the opportunity it offers us for the people’s development and prosperity.

“We want to let Ebonyians know that as of today, we are the only party not having crises; we are standing strong, and we don’t have parallel elections going on in the state.

“The other two parties: APC and PDP are in crisis, and the crisis is not going to end.

“We are pleading to our people not to waste their votes, but to give them to us.

“This is the time to seek for Southeast political economy.

“APGA has come to stay.

“We want to have a party that is ready to create prosperity for our people; a party that respects human dignity; a party that believes that our people deserve the best, and that is what we represent.

“If we are elected into offices in Ebonyi State, we are going to develop policies that would improve our education sector because right now, our education sector is dead.

“Environment for doing business will be healthy; taxes that are killing businesses will be reviewed, and unnecessary levies will be struck off.

“We want to assure civil servants that there is new dawn in this opportunity.”

The primary election held at the party office along Abakaliki-Enugu highway, Abakaliki, also saw the returning of aspirants for other posts within the party.