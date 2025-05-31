Former Ebonyi House of Assembly speaker dumps PDP for APC

Former Ebonyi House of Assembly Speaker, Chukwuma Nwazunku, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Nwazunku, the immediate past Member representing Ebonyi/ Ohaukwu Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives defected on Saturday at Ugwuachara during the APC meeting in Echiaba Ward of Ebonyi Local Government Area (LGA).

The APC chairman in Ebonyi, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, who received Nwazunku alongside several of his supporters, congratulated them for the decision, which he described as courageous and strategic.

Okoro-Emegha, represented by the APC chairman in Ebonyi LGA, Chief Patrick Orogbo, assured them of equal opportunities within the party structure.

“The party remains committed to internal democracy, transparency, and inclusiveness regardless of political background or previous affiliation,” he said.

The APC chairman in Echiaba Ward, Amobi Nwofoke, commended Gov. Francis Nwifuru for his sterling performances in office over the past two years.

“The governor’s outstanding developmental strides have significantly diminished opposition in the state, gradually transforming it into a unified political entity,” he said.

Nwazunku in his remarks, said his spirit had long departed the PDP due to its diminishing internal cohesion and relevance.

“My decision to join the APC was inspired by the remarkable accomplishments of President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Francis Nwifuru.

“I will mobilise my supporters across the state to ensure the resounding success of APC particularly in the forthcoming 2027 general elections,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event attracted key stakeholders from within and outside the ward.

NAN also reports that the rank of the opposition in the state has continued to deplete with several figures defecting to the APC.

