Former DG of PDP Governors’ Forum dumps party for ADC 

Immediate past Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum and two-term member of the House of Representatives, CID Maduabum, has defected from the party to the African Democratic Congress.

Maduabum, in a statement personally issued by him on Sunday in Abuja, pointed out that the PDP, which he served with pride, has been hijacked by self-serving, unscrupulous elements who are more interested in personal power grabs than in party discipline, internal democracy, or national interest.

The PDP, he added, is now a shadow of its former self, stressing that the party has descended into chaos, internal betrayal, and systematic destruction by diverse forces who have no regard for the principles upon which the party was founded.

According to him, voices of reason are, sadly, no longer welcome, with genuine reformers vilified or silenced.

“I can no longer, in good conscience, remain in a house that has been stripped of its moral compass and overrun by opportunists,” he declared.

While announcing his defection to the ADC, Maduabum, a lawyer by profession, stated that the party (ADC)

now stands as the only credible democratic alternative for Nigeria.

The ADC, he added, is emerging as a beacon of hope for good governance, integrity, accountability, and inclusive politics, as it offers the opportunity for principled politics, genuine people-oriented leadership, and a platform for rebuilding the nation from the grassroots up.

The statement by Maduabum reads, “After deep reflection, extensive consultations, and careful evaluation of the current political realities within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I have taken the difficult but necessary decision to resign my membership of the PDP with immediate effect.

“As a committed democrat, a two-term member of the House of Representatives, and former Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, I have dedicated significant portions of my political life to building the PDP as a platform for democratic consolidation and national development.

“However, the soul of the party I once served with pride has been hijacked by self-serving, unscrupulous elements who are more interested in personal power grabs than in party discipline, internal democracy, or national interest.

“The PDP today is a shadow of its former self. It has descended into chaos, internal betrayal, and systematic destruction by diverse forces who have no regard for the principles upon which the party was founded.

“Sadly, voices of reason are no longer welcome, and genuine reformers are vilified or silenced.

“I can no longer, in good conscience, remain in a house that has been stripped of its moral compass and overrun by opportunists.

“In light of this, I am proud to announce that I am joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC) — a party that now stands as the only credible democratic alternative for Nigeria.

“The ADC is emerging as a beacon of hope for good governance, integrity, accountability, and inclusive politics.

“It offers the opportunity for principled politics, genuine people-oriented leadership, and a platform for rebuilding our nation from the grassroots up.

‘The ADC Coalition includes progressive minded people like Mr. Peter Obi and others.

“I join the ADC not merely as a defector but as a reformer committed to helping build a new political culture — one based on merit, ideology, discipline, youth inclusion, and national unity.

“The time has come for all well-meaning Nigerians to take a stand against the decay in our political system.

“I call on all patriots, especially those disillusioned by the dysfunction in the traditional parties, to rally around this movement for a new Nigeria through the ADC.

“I remain committed to the democratic ideals of justice, equity, and service to the people.

“The struggle to rescue Nigeria and restore its promise continues — and it begins now on a new, firmer footing”, the statement by Maduabum concluded.

