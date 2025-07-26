Former Deputy Governors, ex-Speaker dump PDP for ADC

Prof. Olusola Eleka, former Deputy Governor during Governor Ayo Fayose’s administration in Ekiti State; Dr. Tae Lawal, former Deputy Governor in Governor Segun Oni’s government; and a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Boyega Aribisogan, were among those who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the African Democratic Party (ADC) on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

The duo were joined by other chieftains of PDP, All Progressives Congress, and Labour Party (LP), who collapsed their structures into ADC during its unveiling.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other notable names are Ambassador Dare Bejide, former Secretary to the State Government; former Governor Kayode Fayemi’s Commissioner for Information, Akin Omole; several former political appointees from the local government level; as well as executive members of various political parties.

In his address during the unveiling, Omolayo Omole the state Chairman of the ADC, said the party has the solution to the nation’s several challenges.

Omole urged political leaders across parties line in the state to join ADC “for a better Nigeria”.

Speaking, Eleka said that the ADC is an amalgamation of parties who believed in the “rescue project”.

He added: “Contrary to opinions, we are not pursuing shadows.

“We are indeed pursuing reality, and we are going places.

“ADC has come to stay whether they like it or not.”

Prof. Bayo Fakunle, who represented former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, while noting that the party has come to change the narrative, said: “Nothing can stop a moving train.”

