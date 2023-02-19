Former Delta APC secretary officially joins PDP

Former secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State and foundation member of the party, Nick Ovuakporie, has officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ovuakporie, at the weekend, received his PDP membership card from the party’s chairman in Oyede Ward 12, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state, Joel Orute.

The former APC secretary had defected to PDP during the party’s elaborate rally in Asaba with the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in attendance.

He resigned his positions as secretary, co-secretary of APC campaign council and as member of the main opposition party in Delta State.

Receiving his membership card, Ovuakporie pledged to work for the success of the PDP at all levels of the fast approaching general elections.

Ovuakporie said he would bring electoral value to the party, saying “specifically, it is incumbent on me to deliver my unit and ward to the PDP.

“I am from unit 005 of this ward. The result from my unit will prove my mettle. So it is the electoral value through creating what could give us winning edge and victory.

“I can assure that I will win my unit and ward for the PDP in the coming elections,” he boasted.

He described his former party, APC, as crisis-ridden, insisting that the main opposition party stands no chance in the polls.